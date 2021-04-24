Arrest made in Saturday morning fatal crash

An arrest was made in a vehicular accident that resulted in one death early Saturday morning in Pharr.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Cage Boulevard and Javelina Drive at 3 a.m. where a victim was fatally struck by Damien Martinez, according to a news release from the police department.

“The victim, Juan Silva, was stationary at the red light when he was struck from behind by Mr. Martinez,” the release stated. “Mr. Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Martinez is expected to be arraigned Saturday afternoon on charges of intoxication manslaughter and accident involving death, the release stated.