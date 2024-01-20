Arrest warrant issued for National Guard soldier accused in fatal 2021 McAllen crash

An arrest warrant was issued for a Georgia woman indicted in a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman in 2021.

Bianca Farmer was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in July 2022.

Farmer, who was identified as a Georgia National guard soldier by The Military Times, is accused of crashing into a utility pole while driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to court records. One person was injured and Spc. Nashyra S. Whitaker, an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman, died.

Court records indicate she had a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday before the arrest warrants were issued on Friday.

Farmer was out on a bond shortly after her arrest in 2021.