RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
Weslaco, TX -- The RGVCA All-Star Game was held at Bobby Lackey Stadium.
The valley's best lined up for one last time this school year. East took the win 17-10 over the West.
Click on the video above for highlights.
