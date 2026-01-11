x

RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10

7 hours 15 minutes ago Saturday, January 10 2026 Jan 10, 2026 January 10, 2026 8:14 PM January 10, 2026 in Sports

Weslaco, TX -- The RGVCA All-Star Game was held at Bobby Lackey Stadium.

The valley's best lined up for one last time this school year. East took the win 17-10 over the West.

Click on the video above for highlights.

