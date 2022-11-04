2023 trial date set for woman accused in McAllen crash that killed Louisiana National Guardsman

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A trial date has been set for a Georgia woman accused of causing a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman last year.

Bianca Farmer was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in July. Farmer is accused of crashing into a utility pole when driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.

Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to court records. One person was injured and Spc. Nashyra S. Whitaker, an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman, died.

Farmer has a trial set for Jan. 17, 2023, Hidalgo County court records show.