Louisiana National Guardsman dies in McAllen car crash

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a Louisiana National Guard member who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Police said 24-year-old Bianca Farmer was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for her role in the death of 23-year-old Specialist Nashyra S. Whitaker.

Farmer is accused of crashing her car early Sunday morning near 23rd Street and Business 83, killing Whitaker.

According to the National Guard's Public Affairs Office, Whitaker joined the Louisiana Army National Guard in 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.