Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Second suspect in Edinburg convenience store robbery taken into custody
-
Solar panel owned by Weslaco resident damaged by stray bullet
-
PossAble Dream offering Valley residents a chance to earn high school diploma
-
Valley builders' association offering construction training in wake of ICE impact on...
-
Mission road widening project could affect school drop-offs, bus routes
Sports Video
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night
-
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Former UTRGV star receiver Tony Diaz transfers to Iowa
-
RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game
-
Pioneer & Brownsville Veterans shine with shutouts in Brownsville ISD tournament