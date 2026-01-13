Peñitas mayor reacts after razor wire fence pops up near the border

Peñitas residents are speaking out after military personnel started installing a razor wire fence near the city’s trash collection center.

The fence is about half a mile long and is located along Military Highway.

Peñitas Mayor Ramiro Loya said his city was not given a heads-up when men dressed in what appeared to be military camouflage began installing the fence last week.

“I have been getting some calls about this fence here,” Loya said. “It's not Peñitas building this fence, it’s the Department of War."

Channel 5 News reached out to the Texas Military Department, the Pentagon and Joint Base San Antonio to find out who put up the fence and why. Check back for updates.

Watch the video above for the full story.