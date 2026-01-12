Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV for the last year of his eligibility.
The 6'0 220 lbs RB spent the last 4 years at LSU and started the last 4 games on the kickoff return unit.
Lane is reuniting with linebacker Jaxon Maynard who he played with at Smithson Valley High School.
