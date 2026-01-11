Valley nutritionist weighs in on new federal dietary guidelines

A Rio Grande Valley nutritionist is weighing in on the new federal dietary guidelines.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the new food pyramid this week. The guidelines are updated every five years.

"There's going to have to be a lot of education around budget and finding budget friendly meals, cooking more at home to make sure that is still reasonable and is still attainable," co-owner of Complete Nutritious Solution Dr. Andie Lee Gonzalez said.

The recommendations are similar to previous guidelines. They encourage more whole foods, including fresh fruits and veggies.

Doctors say it's not just about what you eat, but how much you eat.

"There is still some concern that we focus on portion control and that we focus on meeting the individual nutritional needs. So that's going to be really key," Gonzalez said.

The new guidelines also recommend avoiding ultra-processed foods in our diets, this includes chips, sodas and candy.

Those are high in added sugars, salts and fats.