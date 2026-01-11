5 Valley school districts take part in fast-track teacher certification program
There's a new program for school employees who want to become teachers.
The fast-track program allows staff to complete coursework while on the job.
Donna Independent School District, Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, McAllen Independent School District, Mission Consolidated Independent School District and Point Isabel Independent School District are taking part in the new Region One program.
It's an alternative path for district employees who want to get their teaching certification. Region One says the program better prepares training teachers for the future.
"A teacher that has gone through residency can support students in both math and reading to attain up to three to four months of additional learning than a teacher that didn't go through residency," Region One ESC's Educator Preparation and Development Program Administrator Marissa Falcon said.
The program starts next school year.
Trainee teachers will then work with their mentor for the entire year. Up to 40 employees per school district can take part in the program.
