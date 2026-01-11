Progreso police search for suspect vehicle in illegal dumping, trash burning incident

The Progreso Police Department is searching for a suspect vehicle in connection with an illegal dumping and trash burning incident.

The incident occurred on January 8 at around 6:50 p.m.

A fire was started behind a residence and the Weslaco Fire Department responded to control the fire, according to police. Security camera footage captured the vehicle at the location prior to the fire starting, and also observed the vehicle leaving the area before fire crews arrived.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a 2007-2009 Jeep.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Progreso Police Department at 956-565-9266.