Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett campaigns in the Valley

Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was in the Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

She campaigned in both McAllen and Brownsville. She's running for senate during this year's general election, and she addressed several issues she said she was going to tackle if she gets elected.

"I don't want this situation that we're running into now where people don't have access to health care. I don't want this situation right now where people don't understand how they're going to be able to feed themselves," Crockett said. "If there's one thing that I think matters most and can impact everything quickly is the reversal on the tariffs. The tariffs are increasing costs for everything."

Crockett is facing James Talarico on the Democratic primary ballot.

Incumbent John Cornyn is running for Senate on the Republican side. He's facing Wesley Hunt and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The primary election is scheduled for March and the general election is in November.