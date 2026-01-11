x

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026: Chilly and cloudy, temps in the 60s

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026: Chilly and cloudy, temps in the 60s
8 hours 28 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, January 11 2026 Jan 11, 2026 January 11, 2026 10:52 AM January 11, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days