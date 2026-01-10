Second suspect in Edinburg convenience store robbery taken into custody

The second suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery at a convenience store in Edinburg has been taken into custody.

Hugo Enrique Ochoa, 37, was arrested in the 600 block of Water Street in San Juan on Friday at around 11 p.m., according to the city of Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma.

Lerma said units with the Edinburg Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrived at the location where Ochoa was taken into custody.

Ochoa was one of two men accused of robbing a Xoom Express convenience store on Friday at around 12:48 p.m. The second suspect, identified as Francisco Javier Villanueva, was arrested following a traffic stop and a brief foot pursuit.

Both men are expected to be arraigned on Sunday. Villanueva is facing three counts of aggravated robbery and evading arrest, and Ochoa is facing three counts of aggravated robbery.