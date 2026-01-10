PossAble Dream offering Valley residents a chance to earn high school diploma

Some Rio Grande Valley adults will have a second chance to get their high school diplomas thanks to a program called PossAble Dream.

The program is available for adults between the 18 and 50-year-olds who never finished high school.

Two orientations are scheduled for Monday and attendees will learn what graduation requirements they will need to fulfill.

"What we do is simultaneous, kind of like what they refer to as dual enrollment," PossAble Dream Adult High School Superintendent Darcia Cuellar said. "Students will be doing a little bit of their high school work that's still required for graduation, along with, they will be starting some of the industry-based certification. So if some will be following it with the phlebotomy, EKG, or beginning their electrical classes, HVAC, and so forth."

The PossAble Dream Adult High School will hold a series of orientations at both its Pharr and Brownsville locations for those interested in participating.

To register for orientation, click here.

Locations:

Pharr campus

3000 North Cage Boulevard

Brownsville campus

301 Mexico Boulevard

When:

Monday, January 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, January 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, January 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, January 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.