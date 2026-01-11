Solar panel owned by Weslaco resident damaged by stray bullet

A Weslaco area resident is trying to replace one of his solar panels after he says it was damaged by a stray bullet.

Virgil Skinner believes the incident was caused by celebratory gunfire during New Year's Eve. He says he doesn't want this happening again in his neighborhood.

"It's been going on too long and people need to understand when you shoot up in the air, it's going to come down somewhere and someone is going to get hit, eventually someone is going to get killed," Skinner said. "I don't care about the panel as much as I care about somebody's life."

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says about 200 reports of celebratory gunfire were made during the new year; at least 10 involved property damage.

