Suspects charged in aggravated robbery of Edinburg convenience store
Two men have been arraigned in connection with the aggravated robbery of an Edinburg convenience store.
Francisco Javier Villanueva was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest. His bond was set at $310,000, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.
RELATED STORY: Second suspect in Edinburg convenience store robbery taken into custody
The spokesperson said Hugo Ochoa was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $300,000.
Both men are accused of robbing a Xoom Express located at 1402 E. University Drive on Friday.
More News
News Video
-
5 Valley school districts take part in fast-track teacher certification program
-
Progreso police search for suspect vehicle in illegal dumping, trash burning incident
-
Suspects charged in aggravated robbery of Edinburg convenience store
-
McAllen nutritionist weighs in on new federal dietary guidelines
-
Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett campaigns in the Valley
Sports Video
-
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
-
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night
-
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Former UTRGV star receiver Tony Diaz transfers to Iowa
-
RGV East football stars forming bond ahead of All-Star Game