x

Suspects charged in aggravated robbery of Edinburg convenience store

Suspects charged in aggravated robbery of Edinburg convenience store
2 hours 59 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, January 11 2026 Jan 11, 2026 January 11, 2026 4:18 PM January 11, 2026 in News - Local

Two men have been arraigned in connection with the aggravated robbery of an Edinburg convenience store.

Francisco Javier Villanueva was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest. His bond was set at $310,000, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

RELATED STORY: Second suspect in Edinburg convenience store robbery taken into custody

The spokesperson said Hugo Ochoa was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $300,000.

Both men are accused of robbing a Xoom Express located at 1402 E. University Drive on Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days