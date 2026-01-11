Suspects charged in aggravated robbery of Edinburg convenience store

Two men have been arraigned in connection with the aggravated robbery of an Edinburg convenience store.

Francisco Javier Villanueva was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of evading arrest. His bond was set at $310,000, according to a city of Edinburg spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Hugo Ochoa was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and his bond was set at $300,000.

Both men are accused of robbing a Xoom Express located at 1402 E. University Drive on Friday.