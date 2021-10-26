Arrest warrants issued for seven people after fight at 3-year-old Elsa boy's funeral

The Elsa Police Department is searching for seven people, including the father of a toddler that accidentally fatally shot himself last week after a fight that broke out at the child's funeral service on Thursday.

Arrest warrants for assault causing bodily injury were issued for seven people Monday, a week after police say Troy Blue Dueñez found his father Salvador Dueñez Jr.'s gun in a shoebox and shot himself while the man slept.

RELATED: 3-year-old boy accidentally fatally shoots himself after finding family member’s gun, Elsa police say

Anthony Markus Dueñez, 23, Jenna Anna Marie Kayla Dueñez, 26, Blake Solis, 28, Janay Marie Vargas, 30, Emilio Oviedo Jr., 37, and Gon Anna Vargas, 49, are wanted in connection to the fight that caught on video surveillance from the Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.

RELATED: Mother of 3-year-old Elsa boy who died in accidental shooting speaks out

RELATED: Father of boy who died in accidental shooting turns himself in to Elsa police