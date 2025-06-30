Arsyn Sadlier, state champion, and Bella Fernandez, a national medalist, are leading the charge for RGV Wrestling

San Juan, TX -- Arsyn Sadlier had an incredible career during her time at McAllen high but her passion for the sport doesn’t stop there.

Sadlier took the state championship home at the Texas USA - Wrestling Freestyle and Greco Roman state championships.

“I shook her hand and got off the mat and everyone was surrounding me and I just remember turning to the crowd and scoping out my dad and sprint to him and I gave him the biggest hug I could. That was the big moment for me giving my dad that hug,” said Sadlier.

Sadlier is a role model for the younger generations including one of the youngest on the RGV wrestling team, Bella Fernandez. Her first time competing at state she placed second at the Women's National Duals in Westfield, Indiana.

“When I won that second place match I was very happy. That’s a big accomplishment as an 8th grader. All of my hard work really paid off,” Fernandez said.