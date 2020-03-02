Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US

By CARLA K. JOHNSON and GILLIAN FLACCUS

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area. The man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of the virus. Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington. Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases. State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.

