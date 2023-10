Authorities identify man arrested in Cameron County fentanyl bust

Authorities identified a man arrested in a fentanyl bust in Primera on October 13.

RELATED STORY: Raid at Primera home leads to discovery of fentanyl, weapons

Eric Castillo is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance.

Harlingen police found more than 45 grams of fentanyl, meth, crack cocaine, and marijuana were all found inside a home along with seven guns.

Castillo was issued a $650,000 bond.