Baby born premature goes home after 80 days in NICU in McAllen
First-time parents Alana and Jon Patten got to take home baby Gloria Mariselda home for the first time after her 80-day battle at the NICU at the McAllen Medical Center.
Baby Gloria was born premature, weighing 2 pounds at just 26 weeks old.
The Pattens could only see her one parent at a time because of safety protocols put in place by McAllen Medical personnel in an effort to protect families from the spread of COID-19.
Now, they're thankful for medical staff being there for them every step of the way.
Watch the video for the full story.
