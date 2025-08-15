BBC documentary to highlight Brownsville ISD’s lunch program

BBC cameras will soon be rolling at one of Brownsville ISD's campuses to highlight the district's efforts in changing the way lunch meals are prepared.

The upcoming three-part BBC documentary will focus on the lunch program’s focus on cooking from scratch.

“The Chef Ann Foundation recommended us since they've seen our pathway through this journey of scratch cooking,” Brownsville ISD food and nutrition services Supervisor Nora Navarro said.

The Chef Ann Cooper Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works with schools across the country to incorporate scratch cooking in schools.

Brownsville ISD first joined the initiative three years ago.

Navarro said creating or cooking foods such as raw proteins, whole fruits and vegetables are included in the menu.

Faulk Middle School Cafeteria Manager Maria Maldonado said she takes pride in creating nutritious meals for students that they like eating.

On the lunch menu on Wednesday was rotini made with natural ingredients.

“We're talking about sweet peppers, onions, ground beef, and those are the ingredients we use besides tomato sauce or spaghetti sauce,” Maldonado said. “The students enjoy eating the food, they say it’s delicious and sometimes they even ask for more."

Hanna High School junior Katelynn Lopez said she's noticed a change in lunch meals since she first started at Brownsville ISD.

“It’s newer and fresher — I can tell when I see the food. It makes me enjoy coming to lunch,” Lopez said.

The district's food and nutrition services department will get to continue their scratch cooking with the help of a $4 million federal grant.

The money will go towards buying more cooking equipment and produce.

The BBC is scheduled to begin filming in September 2025.

