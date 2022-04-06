Biden administration considering dismissing more than 700,000 “low priority” deportation cases
The Biden Administration is considering dismissing "low priority" deportation cases in hopes of clearing an immigration court backlog.
More than 700,000 cases in the backlog are expected to qualify.
The dismissal was announced in a recently released memo that was sent to attorneys for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
