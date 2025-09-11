BMW of Pharr presents $25,000 check to Pharr's Avocado Festival

BMW of Pharr donated $25,000 to the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce for the city’s anticipated 2025 Avocado Festival, according to a news release.

A Wednesday check presentation was held to mark the occasion.

“We are deeply humbled and grateful to BMW of Pharr for stepping up as our Presenting Sponsor,”? Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce President Carlos Sanchez said in a statement. “Their $25,000 donation is not only an investment in the Avocado Festival but also in the families, businesses, and traditions that make our Pharr community thrive.”

The 2025 Avocado Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, celebrates the Rio Grande Valley’s produce industry and highlights the Pharr International Bridge

“This year’s event is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the Rio Grande Valley and beyond, spotlighting Pharr’s culture, hospitality, and community spirit,” the news release stated. “Headlining the live music entertainment is Easton Corbin, bringing his signature country hits to the festival stage”.

The festival also kicks off the produce season and boosts local commerce and tourism, the news release added.