Boil water notice in effect in La Grulla following outage

A boil water notice is in effect for La Grulla.

The notice was issued Tuesday evening after the city's water tower caused a water outage over the weekend.

Water plant maintenance was announced on Saturday, causing the city to ask residents to conserve water after water levels at the city’s water tower dropped significantly.

Some residents, including Telma Jaquez, were without water for four days.

“This is unacceptable, I feel like we live in a third-world country where we have no running water,” Jaquez said. “We should not have these problems when we pay our bills on time."

Jaquez said her husband is why she really needs water. He takes several medications with water every day while he waits for a kidney transplant.

The city said the water outage was due to a need for a new a valve and water pump that took four days to arrive.

The boil water notice is in effect for water customers north of the La Victoria Standpipe.

Those with any questions are urged to call the La Grulla Water Department at 956-487-3341.

