Bond denied for Brownsville daycare worker accused in hot car death
One of the women charged in the daycare death of 4-year-old Logan Urbina in Brownsville has been denied bond.
An immigration judge ordered Karen Silva to be deported, but an order from the Cameron County district attorney's office stopped it.
Silva's case remains in the hands of the state, and she is currently awaiting trial, but a date has not yet been set.
A second daycare worker, Sendy Ruiz, has also been charged in the boy's death.
