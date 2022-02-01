Bond reduced for man accused in death of Weslaco doctor

Bond has been reduced for a man accused in the death of a Weslaco doctor.

Josue Benavidez is now being held on a $150,000 bond, down from $1 million.

Police say Benavidez recruited two others to kidnap Dr. John Dominguez in 2019.

The final moments of the doctor's life were caught on camera. Dominguez managed to escape, but ended up crashing and died of his injuries.

A pretrial hearing for Benavidez is now set for Feb. 23.

