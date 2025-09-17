Bond set for Alamo man accused of rear-ending McAllen ISD school bus

Jose Cesar Galvan. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

A 37-year-old Alamo man is facing charges after crashing into a McAllen ISD school bus, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The crash happened Tuesday at around 4:38 p.m. at the 2600 block of Galveston Avenue when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with a school bus carrying 17 students whose ages ranged from 10 to 17, according to police.

The driver, identified as Jose Cesar Galvan, rear-ended the bus, police said. Galvan was arrested on a charge of driving with an invalid license, according to police, and his bond was set at $1,500.

No injuries were reported in connection with the crash, which police say remains under investigation.