Bond set for Edinburg man charged in deadly shooting

A 32-year-old Edinburg man faces up to life in prison after he fatally shot a man in the face, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Freddy Mireles was charged Monday with murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in rural Edinburg with a gunshot wound to the face. His bond was set at $2.5 million.

As previously reported, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Fe Drive in rural Edinburg Sunday at around 9:22 p.m. where they discovered a deceased adult male "sitting on the couch" at a residence there.

In a press conference made after Mireles' arraignment, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra identified the victim as 26-year-old Julio Cesar Soto Jr., a Mexican national with a visa.

According to Guerra, Mireles and Soto arrived at the residence together. A witness at the scene said both men were being filmed singing when Mireles picked up an AR-style rifle and shoot Soto in the face.

Guerra said witnesses reported seeing Mireles leave the scene in a hurry with the rifle and driving away in his red Corvette.

Mireles was taken into custody on Monday morning without incident after his vehicle was found, Guerra said.

Cell phone footage of the shooting and a weapon were seized by the sheriff's office, Guerra said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.