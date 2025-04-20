Bond set for tractor-trailer driver accused of texting and driving during fatal San Benito crash

Fernando Gonzalez Altamirano. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

Bond for the tractor-trailer driver accused of being on his phone when he caused a fatal crash in San Benito was set at $500,000, Cameron County jail records show.

Fernando Gonzalez Altamirano, 39, was arraigned on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, jail records show.

A Saturday news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety identified Altamirano as the Mexican national who was driving a Kentworth tractor-trailer that was traveling south on FM 1421 behind a Chevrolet Aveo Saturday at around noon.

The driver of the Chevrolet Aveo, identified as 70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo of San Benito, slowed down to make a left turn on Road 233, DPS said.

Altamirano failed to control the speed of his vehicle, causing a collision with Guajardo’s vehicle, DPS said.

"Through the initial investigation, it was revealed the driver of the Kentworth was texting and driving at the time of the crash," DPS stated in the news release.

Guajardo died from his injuries after he was hospitalized, the news release stated.

Altamirano remains in custody.