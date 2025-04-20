Tractor-trailer driver arrested following fatal crash in San Benito
A 39-year-old man from Mexico was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal crash in San Benito, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fernando Gonzalez Altamirano was arrested on a charge of criminal negligent homicide, and was texting when the crash happened, DPS said.
Altamirano was identified as the driver of a Kentworth tractor-trailer that was traveling south on FM 1421 behind a Chevrolet Aveo Saturday at around noon.
The driver of the Chevrolet Aveo, identified as 70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo of San Benito, slowed down to make a left turn on Road 233, DPS said.
Altamirano failed to control the speed of his vehicle, causing a collision with Guajardo’s vehicle, DPS said.
Guajardo died from his injuries after he was hospitalized, the news release stated.
Altamirano remains in custody pending his arraignment.
