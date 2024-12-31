Border arrests are little changed in December, ending Biden's term at lowest level

FILE - Men seeking asylum, including Peruvians, line up as they wait to be processed after crossing the border with Mexico nearby, on April 25, 2024, in Boulevard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico in December are little changed from a month earlier, a U.S. official said Monday, hovering near the lowest levels since July 2020 and indicating that an anticipated surge ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as president hasn't happened.

There were about 44,000 arrests during December as of Monday morning, suggesting the month will end close to the 46,612 arrests made in November, according to a senior U.S. Customs and Border Protection official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the count is preliminary and has not made public.

December will mark the sixth straight month that arrests for illegal crossings were less than the monthly average in 2019, the official said. It also signals that final full month of President Joe Biden's presidency will be at or near the lowest during his four years in office.

Asked to comment on the latest numbers, the Homeland Security Department released a statement by Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, that said "swift and effective implementation" of asylum restrictions in June resulted in another month below the 2019 average.

"This sustained success is the result of strong border enforcement, extensive engagement with our foreign partners, and the delivery of safe and lawful pathways that continue to provide humanitarian relief under our laws," Mayorkas said.

Arrests fell by about half from all-time high of 250,000 in December 2023 after Mexican officials increased enforcement within their own borders and by about half again after Biden introduced severe asylum limits.

Texas' Rio Grande Valley was the second-busiest corridor for illegal crossings in December, up from fifth in November, likely a reflection of tactical decisions by smuggling organizations and Mexican law enforcement, the official said. San Diego remained the busiest corridor for illegal crossings. El Paso, Texas, was third and Tucson, Arizona was fourth.

For the second straight month, those allowed to enter the country through official border crossings are expected to exceed arrests for illegal crossings, reflecting the Biden administration's approach to create and expand legal pathways while severely restricting asylum for those who cross the border illegally. The vast majority of legal entries are done through an online appointment system called CBP One, which grants 1,450 slots a day.

Trump has focused on launching mass deportations after taking office Jan. 20 but he and his aides have also emphasized border measures, touting a possible return of a policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in U.S. immigration courts. Trump said in September that he planned to end CBP One appointments.