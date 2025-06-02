Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11 in Progreso house fire
A U.S. Border Patrol agent assisted in the evacuation of 11 people, including six children, from a residential fire Monday morning in Progreso, according to a news release.
The fire happened Monday at around 4 a.m. on Martinez Street in the Progreso Lakes area.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent assigned to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station saw the fire, and contacted emergency services.
The unidentified agent then alerted the family of the fire.
The family said they woke up to the agent banging on their door to get them out of the house.
“We heard banging on the door, I saw the window, and it was bright orange outside,” Margarita Zendejas said. “It was already big when we noticed.
Emergency medical service personnel, as well as additional border Patrol agents and deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.
The Progreso Fire Department successfully contained the blaze.
Everyone in the house, including the family dog, got out of the house safely.
"I want to personally commend the courageous actions of our Border Patrol agents who routinely risk their own lives for the safety of others. Their quick thinking, bravery, and unwavering dedication exemplify the highest standards of service and compassion.” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Debris believed to be from SpaceX launch washes up in Matamoros beach
-
ICE arrests 11 people at South Padre Island construction site
-
Brownsville Police Department unveils new system to pay citations
-
Alamo conducting survey for sidewalk improvements
-
Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11 in Progreso house fire
Sports Video
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...
-
The RGV Red Crowns fall to the San Antonio Corinthians in second...
-
UTRGV Track and Field Season ends with the Women's High Jump
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw