Border Patrol agent rescues family of 11 in Progreso house fire

A U.S. Border Patrol agent assisted in the evacuation of 11 people, including six children, from a residential fire Monday morning in Progreso, according to a news release.

The fire happened Monday at around 4 a.m. on Martinez Street in the Progreso Lakes area.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent assigned to the Weslaco Border Patrol Station saw the fire, and contacted emergency services.

The unidentified agent then alerted the family of the fire.

The family said they woke up to the agent banging on their door to get them out of the house.

“We heard banging on the door, I saw the window, and it was bright orange outside,” Margarita Zendejas said. “It was already big when we noticed.

Emergency medical service personnel, as well as additional border Patrol agents and deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

The Progreso Fire Department successfully contained the blaze.

Everyone in the house, including the family dog, got out of the house safely.

"I want to personally commend the courageous actions of our Border Patrol agents who routinely risk their own lives for the safety of others. Their quick thinking, bravery, and unwavering dedication exemplify the highest standards of service and compassion.” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.