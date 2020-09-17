Brandon Figueroa regresa al ring el 26 de septiembre
El próximo sábado 26 de septiembre marca el regreso al ring de Brandon Figueroa, actual campeón de peso gallo.
Figueroa nos abrió la puerta a su campamento y nos compartió su trayectoria.
Vea el video para el segmento completo.
