Brandon Figueroa regresa al ring el 26 de septiembre

3 hours 44 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, September 17 2020 Sep 17, 2020 September 17, 2020 5:06 PM September 17, 2020 in Somos Noticias
By: Nicolás Quintero

El próximo sábado 26 de septiembre marca el regreso al ring de Brandon Figueroa, actual campeón de peso gallo.

Figueroa nos abrió la puerta a su campamento y nos compartió su trayectoria.

Vea el video para el segmento completo.

