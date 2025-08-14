Bridge over Hidalgo County canal being widened

A narrow bridge on Rooth Road that's over a canal near Edinburg will soon be widened.

The goal is to prevent people from accidentally driving into the canal.

“There's less risk of somebody unintentionally driving into those,” Hidalgo County Irrigation District #1 Engineer Isael Posadas said.

The area used to be rural, but now has three schools near the canal bridge.

There will be growing pains while the project is underway, especially with water service.

“We're looking at being shut down about five to seven days about twice,” Posadas said. “We can deliver some water through another system, and they can also fill-up their reservoir."

A portion of the project includes burying the irrigation canal the bridge goes over.

Construction started two weeks ago and is expected to wrap up in October.