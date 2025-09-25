Brownsville airport receiving $18 million in runway upgrades

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is receiving an $18 million reconstructed runway.

The FAA is helping pay for the project through their airport improvement program.

According to airport director Angel Ramos, runways are typically good for around 40 years.

“We need to be able to maintain our runway in the best shape possible, so it's a safety enhancement project as well as a reliability project,” Ramos said.

The runway that will be getting the upgrades does not handle commercial flights.