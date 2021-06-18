x

Brownsville breaks ground on third bus station

By: Rudy Mireles

Brownsville is growing, and so is the need for mass transit.

The 35,000 square-foot, million-dollar project is funded in part by the city and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The goal of the new eastside transfer station is to improve transportation opportunities for those living in rural neighborhoods.

