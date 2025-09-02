Brownsville business speak out over progress of $14 million Old Highway 77 restoration project

Owners of small businesses along Old Highway 77 in Brownsville said the city's multi-million reconstruction project is costing them customers and revenue.

Earlier this year, city crews began work on a $14 million project to restore Old Highway 77. Its completion date is scheduled for fall 2026.

Alpha Fitness Gym Owner Vicente Esquivel said few people are walking through the door.

“When people call me inquiring about the gym, the first thing they ask about is the road and how to get in, and it makes it complicated for people to get to the business,” Esquivel said. “They said it was going to take about a year… it’s already been six, seven months and I don’t think they’re going to be done anytime soon. Honestly, I’ve seen businesses close down.”

Esquivel said the project isn't just about road repairs, it's about keeping his business alive while the work drags on.

Azzure Boutique down the street is already feeling the pinch. Boutique owners said construction has created challenges — particularly with access and visibility — reducing walk-in traffic and sales.

City leaders said they understand those frustrations, but insist the project will ultimately benefit the community.

In a statement, Brownsville District 2 City Commissioner Pedro Cardenas said the city is “committed to keeping access open, providing clear signage, and minimizing disruptions as much as possible.”

For now, business owners like Esquivel said they will be weathering the storm until the street reopens.

Watch the video above for the full story.