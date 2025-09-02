Brownsville commissioner announces $14 million reconstruction of Old Highway 77

A $14 million reconstruction of Old Highway 77 is underway in Brownsville, according to a Facebook post by Brownsville Commissioner Pedro Cardenas.

Cardenas said it is a major investment to improve roadway safety, drainage and utility services for families and businesses. The project is a complete rebuild of the road, which means it must be removed and then redone.

He said crews are currently installing sanitary sewer and stormwater lines, with installation depths averaging 15-feet.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2026, according to Cardenas. Upon completion, the project will deliver a safer, stronger and more connected roadway with new curbs and gutters, upgraded drainage, sidewalks and dedicated bike trails.

Cardenas said residents are asked to be patient as they navigate detours and delays in the area during the reconstruction.