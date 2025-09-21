Brownsville commissioner provides update on new city park
A new park will be built in Brownsville.
It will be located on 24 acres of land behind the Walmart on Boca Chica Boulevard.
The project has been in the works for months, when city officials asked for the public's input. They presented three different park concepts for people to look at.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville city leaders to discuss proposed park and retention pond project
Commissioner Linda Macias about 60 people gave feedback.
"The one that was most voted for was concept two. Concept two had the walking trails, and it has basketball courts, a playground, a splash pad, it has about two different soccer fields that could be utilized as a football field as well," Macias said.
There is no timeline for the project yet, but officials said it'll be completed in three phases.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville commissioner provides update on new city park
-
Man facing multiple charges in crash that knocked down light pole in...
-
Hand, foot and mouth disease reported at four Hidalgo County schools
-
McAllen High School head coach talks about what it means to have...
-
Training like the Vaqueros: Taking an inside look at day-to-day with UTRGV...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV improves to 4-0 with a 61-13 win against Texas Wesleyan
-
McAllen High School head coach talks about what it means to have...
-
Training like the Vaqueros: Taking an inside look at day-to-day with UTRGV...
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Coaching brings Marcos Regalado back...
-
Channel 5 News' Joel Villanueva talks about seeing UTRGV getting their own...