Brownsville commissioner provides update on new city park

A new park will be built in Brownsville.

It will be located on 24 acres of land behind the Walmart on Boca Chica Boulevard.

The project has been in the works for months, when city officials asked for the public's input. They presented three different park concepts for people to look at.

Commissioner Linda Macias about 60 people gave feedback.

"The one that was most voted for was concept two. Concept two had the walking trails, and it has basketball courts, a playground, a splash pad, it has about two different soccer fields that could be utilized as a football field as well," Macias said.

There is no timeline for the project yet, but officials said it'll be completed in three phases.