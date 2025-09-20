Brownsville community program builds new home for veteran

A local veteran has a new place to call home, and it's all thanks to a program that's also helping local teenagers learn how to build.

Francisco Sanchez Amador is a Desert Storm veteran, husband, father and friend. He was born and raised in Brownsville, where he built his family and family home.

Last April, Amador and his loved ones could do nothing but stand by helplessly as that home went up in flames.

"We thought we were going to be in en la calle," Amador said.

But with the help and love from his family and community, the ashes his address once held, now contain a beautiful three bedroom home.

"And this house means a lot because security, sense of security, and we like it, everything is new," Amador said.

This home was built through Cadets for Vets, a program that trains young people in the Juvenile Justice Department what it's like to become productive citizens while developing life skills.

One of those cadets is Alberto Gonzales, a once troubled kid who now hopes to own his own business.

"I mean, I wasn't going to finish high school. I'm looking forward to making my own construction company," Gonzalez said.

Alfonso Matos, another cadet in the program, found even more than just life skills.

"I guess in a way they were like a family to me," Matos said. "I never had a father when I grew up, so like they really were like that father figure to me."

Both cadets worked diligently on the project and when looking at it feel pride.

"It's amazing, amazing," Matos said.

Amador shares the sentiment.

"It means a lot," Amador said.

Amador loves many aspects of his new home, but more than anything is just happy to have a place where he can host his six children and 14 grandchildren.

"Well we watch football sometimes, and also soccer, I'm a Chivamanio. Go Chivas," Amador said.

From the ashes of loss to the foundation of hope, a Desert Storm veteran is finally back in his home.

Watch the video above for the full story.