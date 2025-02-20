Brownsville community pushes to expand health care for seniors

In Brownsville, there's a push to try to get more help for the elderly community.

Fern Young has lived in Brownsville for more than 10 years.

"I would like to see more qualified doctors and the health care system cover a little more extensive health care," Young said.

Young's opinion was among hundreds gathered in a survey last year. The survey was put together by Healthy Communities of Brownsville.

She says seniors also face a challenge when important information is only posted online instead of being physically available.

"Oh, some people wanted dances, music, concerts, better home health, better doctors, you don't have to wait in line so long, you don't have to go to Houston," Healthy Communities of Brownsville Executive Director Rose Timmer said.

Timmer says Healthy Communities of Brownsville surveyed more than 800 adults between September and December.

They found 56 percent of people wanted greater access to healthcare and 51 percent want improvements to safety.

The final results were shared with the Brownsville City Commission Wednesday night.

"I feel very good about it because I think the city commission is very supportive. We had given a half-time report at three months, we gave them a report of what we had, and they were very perceptive to it," Timmer said.

Commissioners have already made changes to help the senior population, in December they created a senior center.

Timmer says they now want the commission to consider creating an elderly advisory committee.

She says if created, members would be able to share concerns and ideas with commissioners that could benefit the elderly population.