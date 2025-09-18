Brownsville Diocese to celebrate 60th anniversary with special mass in San Juan
The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville is celebrating a huge milestone, and they’re inviting the faithful from across the Rio Grande Valley to celebrate with them.
The diocese will be having a special mass Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate its 60th anniversary.
The mass is happening at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan Del Valle in San Juan.
The Diocese of Brownsville serves nearly 1.5 million Catholics in South Texas.
The Diocese of Brownsville has had six bishops since it was formed, and Bishop Daniel Flores became the most recent one after he was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009.
The mass will be led by Flores and Auxiliary Bishop Mario Avilés.
After the mass, there will be free food and music for the community.
