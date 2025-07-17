Brownsville District 24 Senior softball team wins State

This past weekend - the West Brownsville District 24 Senior softball team won the Texas West State tournament for the first time.

"It feels like a huge accomplishment. All these girls have worked so hard, we've all worked so hard," said third base Sofia Alejandro.

The girls will be competing at Regionals in Louisiana next week to win a spot to compete at the World Series.

"This is everyone's first time making it that far, so we don't know what to expect, we know the teams are going to be tough and we're going to bring our a-game," said pitcher Camila Olvera.

This season is extra special for head coach Rene Cruz, as his daughter Vivica is also on the team. They've been talking about winning the World Series for years - now, that dream almost close to becoming reality.

"It's been the dream for us for the longest time, It's just something that I wanted for a long time, it's what we've wanted to do together," said Vivica Cruz.

"We talked about winning state together and it was awesome doing it. I'm here because of her, I wouldn't have it any other way," said head coach Rene Cruz.

The force that fuels this team is rooted in their sisterhood and love for the game. They're hoping that takes them another step closer to RGV sports history.