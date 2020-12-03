Brownsville fire crews respond to home found in flames

The Brownsville Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to home that was engulfed in flames.

Brownsville Fire Assistant Chief Cesar Pedraza said they received the call at approximately 9:55 a.m. that a house on the corner of East St. Francis Street and East 5th Street was on fire.

Pedraza added that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and weather could have been a factor as to why the building burned down.

Fire Officials said there are no signs of injuries and are investigating the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates.