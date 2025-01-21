Brownsville Fire Department provide safety tips for space heaters and generators

Some of you may be using space heaters. Safety experts are sending a reminder to keep the space heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable, such as curtains and bedding.

Space heaters must also be on a flat, leveled surface. Plug it into a wall and not to an extension cord.

Try to avoid using your stove to heat your home as it could raise the risk of carbon monoxide.

“During our last freeze, we had a number of fatalities in the area and surrounding areas as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Brownsville Fire Department Public Information Officer Hector Martinez said. “So we always remind people to be very mindful of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. In the early stages of exposure they can have dizziness, headache, a bit of nausea, maybe some vomiting.”

If you lose power and use a generator, make sure it's outside and at least 20 feet away from your home.