Brownsville ISD board vote to extend spring break for additional week

BROWNSVILLE – Students in Brownsville will miss at least one more week of school.

In an emergency meeting on Wednesday, Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to extend spring break for an additional week with a tentative return date now set for April 6.

Board member Philip Cowen reminded those in attendance, while extending the closures is a serious step, they are ready to meet the challenge.

“I know we’re getting into the virtual classroom and some of the ways we’re going to do that, we’re probably in better shape than any district south of Austin,” said Cowen.

The board also voted to continue pay for employees and extra pay for those who provide extra work during the closure.