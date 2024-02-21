Brownsville ISD considering closing 3 campuses amid $20 million deficit

Brownsville ISD school board members are deciding whether to shut down three of their campuses.

It’s part of a plan to address the district's $20 million budget deficit.

If three schools close, district interim superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez says would save the district $3 million.

“We want to use those funds for the benefit of all the students here in Brownsville ISD, so if we do get to consolidate, then there will be some savings that will be reinvested in our school district in our students,” Chavez said.

Rosa Sifuentes has three children that attend Rosa Del Castillo Elementary School, it’s one of six schools on the district’s consolidation plan.

Sifuentes gathered 20 other district parents to protest the proposed plan.

“We just want to see our kids here,” Sifuentes said. “They're happy, they're happy with the teacher, they're happy with the principal, and the assistant principal and everybody that works here."

The elementary schools on the district's consolidation list are:

- Josephine Castañeda Elementary School

- Rosa E. Del Castillo Elementary School

- Garza Elementary School

- Morningside Elementary School

- Southmost Elementary

-Cromack elementary School

Chavez says no employees will be fired, they will instead be moved into open positions that are available.

A final decision has yet to be made, however, the district is leaning toward transferring students into newer schools.

Brownsville ISD plans to hold community meetings regarding the consolidated plan, and hope to make a final decision in April 2024.

