Brownsville ISD gets second round of funding from Musk Foundation

The Brownsville Independent School District announced Wednesday that it has received a second round of funding of $2.5 million from the Musk Foundation.

SpaceX's Elon Musk previously donated $2 million to the school district in April 2021.

School officials said the disbursement of funds is based on school enrollment.

“Again, we are very grateful for the Musk Foundation and its ongoing commitment to support our mission to graduate students who are prepared to excel in higher education and successfully pursue career opportunities in a changing global society,” said Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez. “The district plans on using these funds to purchase technology equipment such as, interactive panels, desktop computers, iPads, and laptops. This will provide our students the necessary tools to fill in the learning gaps that were felt during the COVID-19 pandemic.”